Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.68% of Exact Sciences worth $211,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.