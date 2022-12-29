eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 6.3%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 8,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 912,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 2.82.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,464,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,258,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,972 shares of company stock worth $881,162. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 108,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

