Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE FPI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $674.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.