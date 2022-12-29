FAS Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.97 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

