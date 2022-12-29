Financial Review: Standard Lithium (SLI) & Its Rivals

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -15.10 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 20.90

Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -23.07% 17.39% 5.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 841 1418 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 47.48%. Given Standard Lithium’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.30, suggesting that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

