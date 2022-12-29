Financial Survey: Inspirato (ISPO) versus The Competition

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.13 Inspirato Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 23.89

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Inspirato has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inspirato and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 891 18 2.50

Inspirato presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 379.80%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.20%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

