FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Aflac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

