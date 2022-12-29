FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.