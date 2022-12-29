FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in BancFirst by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,071,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 51,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $87.88 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.10.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $150.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

