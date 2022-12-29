FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 16,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 293,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 32,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.