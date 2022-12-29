FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $669,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $7,633,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 949,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Monro
Monro Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of MNRO stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Monro had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $329.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Monro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
Featured Articles
