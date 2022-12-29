FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $669,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $7,633,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 949,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Monro

Monro Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Monro had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $329.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.