First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 226,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 204,635 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

