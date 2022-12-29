First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $334,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $191.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

