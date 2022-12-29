First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $418,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $261.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.90 and a 200 day moving average of $225.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

