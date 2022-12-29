First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $466,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,336,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.