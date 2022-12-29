First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

