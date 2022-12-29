First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $4,755,441 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.92.

Shares of DECK opened at $391.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.54. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $402.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

