First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.