First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 319 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.
Insider Activity
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $219.82 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.