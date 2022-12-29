First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 319 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $219.82 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

