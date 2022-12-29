First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

