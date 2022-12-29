First PREMIER Bank Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

