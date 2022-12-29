Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $94.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.77.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $109,432.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,059.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $109,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,059.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,983 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Five9 by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 361,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 126,025 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.