Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Flex Stock Down 2.6 %
FLEX opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flex (FLEX)
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.