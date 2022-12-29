Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Flex Stock Down 2.6 %

FLEX opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.