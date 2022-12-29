Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.01 and its 200-day moving average is $391.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

