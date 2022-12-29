Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 100.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.