Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 1,801 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 19.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

Insider Activity

Hershey Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $232.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $190.50 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.