Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,093 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

