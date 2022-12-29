Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 343 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after buying an additional 326,496 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after buying an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $29.64 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

