Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 65 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $540.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

