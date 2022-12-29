Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $38.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.