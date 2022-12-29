Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,731,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 72.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 180,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Stories

