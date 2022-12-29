Garland Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 4.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $181.75 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

