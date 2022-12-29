Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,794,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.01 and its 200 day moving average is $391.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

