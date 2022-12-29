Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,527 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $30,761,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 44,181.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 614,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.16, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

