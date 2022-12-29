Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries makes up approximately 3.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of ABM Industries worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.87%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

