Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 2,537.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 396,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 3,335.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 83,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 31.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 300,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GoPro by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $742.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.22.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

