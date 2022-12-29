Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

