Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

