Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New $542,000 Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

DUHP opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

