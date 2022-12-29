Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.11 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

