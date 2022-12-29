Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 49,251 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,251 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 206,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $470,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

