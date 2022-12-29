Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after buying an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,631,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.