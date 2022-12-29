Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.