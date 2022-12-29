Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Unity Software by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,252 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

