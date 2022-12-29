Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $607.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $607.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.