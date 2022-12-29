Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $607.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $607.12.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Genmab A/S Price Performance
GMAB opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
