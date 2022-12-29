Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GETR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Getaround has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing and local car rentals. The company offers Getaround, an on-demand car sharing marketplace that enables users to share cars and other vehicles with people nearby and rent convertibles, exotics, luxury, snows, SUVs, Tesla, trucks, and vans.

