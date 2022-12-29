Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Getaround Trading Down 19.1 %
Shares of NYSE GETR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Getaround has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $10.17.
About Getaround
