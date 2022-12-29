Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 988 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.04. The firm has a market cap of $328.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

