Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.