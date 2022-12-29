Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $430.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.