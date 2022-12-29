Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $333.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.09.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

